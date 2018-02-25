Forget cardio! PT reveals the most effective way to get lean fast

It's long been assumed that the best way to get in shape is to eat less and move more.

It's a pretty simple formula, which, for the most part, does actually work, but only to a certain extent.

According to one personal trainer, those of us looking to shed a few pounds and get lean should ditch the spin classes and leafy greens if we want to avoid looking "skinny fat".

“To lose weight and tone up you do not have to do intense cardio five times per week to get results,” Camilla Akerberg told the Daily Mail.

“If you don’t already have a good muscle volume – this method can leave you looking skinny-fat rather than the desired toned and fit look.”

Instead, she recommends incorporating weight training into your exercise routine to help build lean muscle mass.

To get to most out of your workout, Camilla advises using heavy weights and repeating each movement eight to 12 times.

But of course, health and fitness starts in the kitchen, so in order to see results, you'll need to be eating a balanced diet of lean proteins, healthy fats, carbs, fibrous vegetables and fresh fruits.

“A small salad a day and an overdose of cardio seems to be a common perception of what you need to do to see weight loss results,” Akerberg said. “Getting leaner, or maintaining a toned physique is NOT about not eating.

“It’s about eating the right nutrition in the right amounts that suits your body and your goal. Food is not the enemy, but the key to a healthy body, a fast metabolism and the ability to get results.”

So, at the end of the day, there is no 'one-size-fits-all' miracle fitness regime. The best results come when you take the time to find what works for you and your body.