Footballer Jamie Redknapp pens heartfelt birthday message for wife

Former footballer Jamie Redknapp has shared a heartfelt tribute for his model wife Frida earlier today to mark her birthday.

Jamie took to Instagram to share the sweet message to Frida in front of his 1.4M followers by sharing a collection of photos from adorable moments from their relationship so far and of their first child together.

The 49-year-old captioned the post, “Happy birthday to an incredible mum and wife @frida_redknapp. We love you so much. Enjoy your day x”.

Frida commented under the post to thank her husband for his kind words. She wrote, “Thank you Söt. Love you xxx”.

Many other famous faces also wrote under the post to wish Frida a happy birthday, with Irish footballer Robbie Keane being among the first to comment, penning “Happy birthday”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Aston Villa player Ian Taylor said, “Happy birthday @frida_redknapp”, while Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing added an applause emoji.

The Redknapps just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary earlier this week, but did not share snaps from the special occasion online.

Jamie and Frida tied the knot in October 2021 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close friends and family in London.

The pair welcomed their first child, Raphael, into the world together a month later. Jamie is already dad to 18-year-old Charles and 13-year-old Beau, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lousie Redknapp.

Frida also has children from a previous relationship with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie- a girl and three boys, whom she rarely posts online.