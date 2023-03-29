Footballer Harry Kane reveals wife Kate is expecting fourth child

Harry Kane is about to become a dad-of-four!

The English football captain has announced that he and his wife Kate are expecting their fourth child together.

The 29-year-old took to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news.

In his joint Instagram post with Kate, Harry shared an adorable Polaroid picture of himself and his wife beaming, as Kate holds up her positive pregnancy test.

The football star also shared a hilarious video of the expectant parents showing a video of their sonogram to their three children – Ivy (6), Vivienne (5), and Louis (2).

Kate can then be overheard asking her children whether they think she will be giving birth to a boy or a girl. Vivienne replies with “girl”, Ivy replies with “boy”, whereas little Louis is convinced the baby is a car!

“Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon…,” the couple teased in their joint caption.

Harry and Kate have since been greeted with many well-wishes and messages of love.

“Congratulations you two,” replied former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

“Congrats guys,” commented retired footballer Robbie Keane.

“Congratulations,” added the official Tottenham Hotspur social team, whom Harry Kane plays for.

The joyful news for the couple comes just one week after Harry remarkably earned the title of being England's record highest goalscorer.

Harry and Kate are true childhood sweethearts, as the pair first met during their school days. However, it took until 2011 for the two of them to enter into a relationship.

Harry eventually popped the question in 2017, and two years later in June 2019, the couple tied the knot in a stunning beach ceremony at an exotic resort.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ivy, into the world in January 2017, six months before they would get engaged.

Harry and Kate then went on to become parents once again, with the birth of Vivienne in August 2018 and son Louis in December 2020.

Congratulations to the happy family!