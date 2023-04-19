Football star Neymar reveals girlfriend Bruna is pregnant

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is set to become a dad again.

The Brazilian football star announced the wonderful news that he and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together, Neymar’s second.

The happy couple took to Instagram to share a joint pregnancy announcement post with Neymar’s 208M followers and Bruna’s 3.9M.

They posted a collection of cute photos with the footballer cradling Bruna’s blossoming baby bump, as well as the pair sharing a kiss and laughing together.

Bruna wrote the sweet caption in Portuguese, translated to English, it reads, “We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier”.

“You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much!”.

“Come soon son, we are waiting for you!”, the social media influencer added as she revealed they are expecting a little boy.

The 28-year-old closed off the caption by referencing a Bible quote. “‘Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart’ – Jeremiah 1:5”.

Many fans of the footballer legend and model headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for them after their wonderful announcement.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple! Lots of health and blessings for mom and baby!”

“Congratulations Bru! May God bless your lives so much! She's going to be an incredible mom, I have no doubts”, penned a second follower.

A third fan added, “What a blessing ! So happy for you and for this little baby who is going to bring a lot of love and joy to all of us! God bless!”.

Neymar is already dad to 11-year-old Davi Lucca, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

The 31-year-old footballer and Biancardi went Instagram-official with their relationship at the beginning of 2022 and after a short break in their romance in August, rekindled their love for each other once again.