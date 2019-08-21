Foodies, you need to try the new Gastro menu at The Hibernian Hotel

I was lucky enough to visit The Hibernian Hotel in Mallow, Co.Cork over the weekend and I’m already itching to go back.

The warm and welcoming hotel, located in the heart of Mallow, has just launched their new Gastro menu and it is to die for.

I honestly haven’t been able to squeeze into my jeans since sampling the delicious new menu during my stay. I ate like a queen and I only wish I could go back for breakfast, lunch and dinner every single day.

I struggled to pick a main course because there are just so many options on the new menu. I eventually settled for the chicken supreme and for desert I chose the raspberry and dark chocolate brownie.

And I have to say I would happily eat it as my last meal.

One of the best things about the new Gastro menu is the fact that all the dishes are made from fresh, quality local ingredients.

The hotel is already renowned as one of the areas best eateries, this new menu elevates customer favourites and introduces a host of new must-try dishes.

Start your evening of dining with the divine Caprese Salad made with beef tomatoes dressed in basil and artisan olive oil and paired with Macroom Buffalo Mozzarella.

Other tasty options include Nachos with prime Irish beef, Sizzling Prawns and Soup du Jour, all of which use local ingredients where possible.

The sandwich options are sure to please all palates with pulled Ham Hock and Cheddar in a gourmet toastie, Pastrami with Swiss Cheese on freshly baked ciabatta and a Vegan Wrap bursting with a rainbow of vibrant flavours.

As well as the tasty chicken supreme, the Hibernian offers a variety of main courses that are prepared with the same love of a home cooked meal.

These dishes include Pan Fried Seabass, Beer Battered Haddock, Seafood Pie and Prime Irish fillet steak.

Indulgent, delicious and even some semi guilt-free desserts are sure to satisfy the craving for an after dinner treat. All made by French Pastry Chef, Carine Hamon, the desserts are renowned in Mallow and further afield.

Hibernian’s infamous Bread and Butter Pudding is another delectable dessert that marries Bramley Apples with cinnamon and custard. My dessert of choice is by far one of the nicest dishes- the sharp berries create a stark contrast to the rich dark chocolate used in the Brownie which is aptly paired with vanilla ice cream.

Flavour pairings of mint and chocolate are combined harmoniously in the Cheesecake while a Selection of Ice-Cream from Eldorado based in Clonakilty, Co. Cork will be the perfect finish to your meal.

The Hibernian Hotel is located in Mallow, Co.Cork and serves the Gastro Menu from 3pm. For more information, visit www.hibernianhotelmallow.com or follow them on social media @hibernianhotelmallow.