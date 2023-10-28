Fónfix research shows Irish men are more accident prone with smart devices than women

Fónfix, the leader of smartphone repair services in Ireland, has just achieved a ground-breaking milestone by becoming an Apple Authorised Service Provider. This exciting development means Fónfix is now the only Irish company that is accredited with Apple, Samsung, Google and Huawei, repairing over 100,000 phones each year. This solidifies Fónfix's unwavering dedication to setting the gold standard in smartphone repairs while providing unmatched customer satisfaction. In a world where excellence meets sustainability, Fónfix is rewriting the rules of the repair industry in Ireland.

Recent research by Fónfix amongst Irish consumers found that:

70% of Irish smartphone users are unaware they may be eligible for free warranty repairs.

Irish males (53%) are more accident prone with smart devices compared to Irish women (47%).

Irish smartphone users between 35-44 years of age are the most accident prone with smart devices (23%).

Screen replacements and battery replacements are the most common repairs amongst Irish smartphone users.

3 out of 4 smartphone users prefer the peace of mind that comes with authorised service centre repairs for their device.

Apple Authorised Service Provider vs. Corner Shop Repair Stores:

Genuine Apple Parts and Certified Technicians:

Setting itself apart from ordinary repair shops, Fónfix exclusively employs authentic Apple parts and entrusts repairs to certified professionals, guaranteeing top-notch service and enduring results.

Circular Economy Champion:

Fónfix is on the frontlines of a sustainable future, actively reducing waste by refurbishing and reusing components whenever possible. Choosing Fónfix is not just a repair choice; it's an environmentally responsible one.

Protect Your Investment:

Since Fónfix is an Apple Authorised Service Provider, customers can enjoy peace of mind that their warranties are protected by Apple. 70% of Irish smartphone users are unaware they may be eligible for free warranty repairs. Fónfix repair phones under warranty, and unlike other companies they offer this service free of charge.

Customer's Choice:

Did you know that a whopping 85% of Irish smartphone users prefer authorised service centres for repairs? Quality, trust, and reliability are paramount.

Manufacturer's Choice:

An astounding 9 out of 10 experts wholeheartedly recommend Authorised Service Centres for their unparalleled expertise and adherence to rigorous manufacturer standards.

Peace of Mind:

For 3 out of 4 Irish smartphone users, the peace of mind that accompanies Authorised Service Centre repairs is an unbeatable assurance.

Irish Roots, Global Vision:

As a fully Irish-owned enterprise, Fónfix takes immense pride in serving the local community while expanding its horizons to offer exceptional services to a global clientele.

Speaking about this exciting announcement, Fónfix Managing Director Dean Hickey said "We're proud to join the Apple family as an Authorised Service Provider, a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. At Fónfix, we see each repair as an opportunity to make a difference – not only in fixing devices but in reducing waste and ensuring our customers' trust and satisfaction”.

Dean explained “With certified experts and genuine Apple parts, we're here to provide top-notch service and peace of mind. Our Irish roots run deep, and we're excited to expand our footprint, making quality repairs accessible to all. By choosing Fónfix, where technology meets trust, consumers can hand their phones over to experienced and qualified technicians with the confidence that they are in safe hands. Fónfix is delighted to bring its unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and professionalism to the forefront as an Apple Authorised Service Provider”.

