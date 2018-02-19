Florida shooting survivors delivered powerful speeches this weekend

Last week, once again, a school in the U.S endured a mass shooting.

17 innocent people lost their lives, at what was the 18th school shooting of 2018 (45 days in… let that sink in).

Naturally, there was an out pouring of the classic 'thought and prayers,' but for the survivors of this atrocity – enough is enough.

In an anti-gun rally held this weekend, the brave students who survived the shooting in a Florida high school spoke out, and we heard them.

Student organisers told US media that they were determined to make the shooting a turning point in the national gun debate – placing a lot of the blame on the political situation.

Emma Gonzalez was one of the students in the school during the shooting, who took to the podium to attack Donald Trump and other politicians for accepting donations from the NRA (National Rifle Association).

"If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and… how nothing is going to be done about it, I'm going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association," said Ms Gonzalez.

"It doesn't matter because I already know. Thirty million dollars. To every politician who is taking donations from the NRA – shame on you!"

David Hogg, a senior in the high school, also spoke out eloquently, urging those listening to act.

"This is not just another mass shooting. No shooting is just another mass shooting," he said.

"This needs to be a turning point. This shooting was the result of a number of situations and individuals, but action can still and should still be taken to prevent something like this from happening. People in Congress, people in state legislatures, just lawmakers in general, need to stand up and not let these political divisions prevent them from saving children's lives."

These incredible young people have organised to march on Washington, in protest of America's incredibly lax gun laws.

"On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington, DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority. The collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard."

We stand with these brave students.