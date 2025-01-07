Fleur East reveals how her daughter reminds her of her late father

Fleur East has revealed the special way in which her daughter is connected to her late father.

The former X Factor star became a mum for the first time on March 22 of last year, when she gave birth to her daughter Nova alongside her husband, Marcel Badiane-Robin.

Now, as she prepares to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday in the coming months, Fleur has been reflecting on her pregnancy journey.

The proud mum recently appeared on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, during which she revealed that she fell pregnant within two months of trying for a baby.

Recalling the moment that she waited for her pregnancy test result, Fleur gushed: “I was feeling really nervous because I knew that it was a life-changing moment. This was major. I went back to [the test] and I saw that it said ‘pregnant’, and I just burst into tears immediately.”

Fleur then went on to note that her pregnancy was particularly emotional for her, as she fell pregnant three years after her father’s death. Malcom East sadly passed away in March 2020.

“When you lose a parent, life has a different meaning. So, having that moment and seeing that positive pregnancy test, it just felt like something had come full circle. I’d lost my dad, and then we were gaining a family member. It was almost healing for me and for my family,” Fleur admitted.

“I found out that her due date was five days before the anniversary of my dad’s death, so even more so, it had more meaning. That month, and around that time, is always a reminder of my dad passing away. So, to then have a baby born in the same month…” the former Strictly finalist explained.

“We thought she was going to come on the day, we were thinking, ‘That’s destiny’. But she didn’t, she came a week later. Still, around that month now, it feels like more of a celebration. A lot more joy,” Fleur added.