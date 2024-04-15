Fleur East details big milestone after giving birth to first child

Fleur East has reached a huge milestone, just three weeks after welcoming her first child.

The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter became a mum for the first time last month, with the birth of her daughter Nova.

Now, less than a month after welcoming Nova with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, Fleur has taken the opportunity to slowly return to work.

Last night, the 36-year-old posted a stunning image of herself with her two backing dancers, as she prepared to perform for the first time since giving birth.

“While I was still pregnant, I received a booking to perform at a gig. It was touch and go as to whether or not I would do it because it would be so soon after giving birth. But this weekend, three weeks after having Nova, I decided I was ready to get back on stage and see how I get on,” Fleur revealed.

“I was anxious being without our baby girl for a bit and my body definitely doesn’t feel the same, but surprisingly the energy took over. It felt amazing to perform with these incredible ladies who gave me good, positive vibes on stage,” the former X Factor star gushed.

“I was able to get out there, move my body, sing and do what I love and then get back to the little person I love with all my heart. I spoke to lots of you on my stories about Mum guilt and feeling anxious and it’s nice to know I’m not alone, we all experience it in some way, I’m told that it will get easier and a happy Mama means a happy bubba,” Fleur concluded sweetly.

Following her impressive update, many of Fleur’s fellow celebs have been expressing their admiration for her.

“LETS GO!!!! 3 weeks what,” replied former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

“You got this xxx,” added former Strictly finalist Helen Skelton.

Fleur announced Nova’s arrival on March 31, writing at the time: “Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she’s always been here.”