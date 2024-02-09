Fleur East celebrates milestone amid pregnancy with first child

Fleur East is getting ready to become a mum!

The Strictly: It Takes Two co-host surprised fans on New Year’s Day when she revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

Now, as she prepares to welcome her little one into the world, Fleur has confirmed that today (February 9) is her last day of work before she heads off on maternity leave.

Alongside her It Takes Two presenting duties in the autumn, the mum-to-be also hosts her own breakfast show on Hits Radio in the UK.

On her Instagram stories earlier today, Fleur penned: “It’s my last day before maternity leave. Gonna miss my @hitsradiouk family!”

The 36-year-old then chose to unveil the farewell present that her radio team gifted to her – a beautiful bunch of white roses, containing a card which read: “Enjoy your well deserved rest before baby arrives! We can’t wait to meet them! Love your Hits Radio family.”

After going live on air for her final show, Fleur posted a quick video to give her 826K Instagram followers a glimpse into behind the scenes.

“So far it’s been a really nice morning and I’ve got these flowers from the Hits Radio fam. James has already started crying,” she teased, referring to her co-host James Barr.

During her show, Fleur was also surprised by a few special guests, including her husband Marcel, her former Strictly partner Vito Coppola, and broadcaster Angellica Bell, who will be filling in for Fleur on the radio.

Many fans of Fleur have since been taking to social media to express their well-wishes.

“Enjoy this time before you meet your little one,” one follower gushed on Instagram.

“Wishing you lots of rest as you prepare for your new baby, Fleur,” another added.

Announcing her pregnancy just one month ago, Fleur unveiled her baby bump for the first time as she teased: “2024 is gonna be different…”.