Five plant-based cookbooks to try out if you’re doing Veganuary

January is here again which can only mean one thing — it’s time to dedicate yourself to a new hobby or interest in the spirit of ‘new year, new you’.

While many New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by February, Veganuary is one 30-day goal we can actually get behind. Veganuary, a.k.a. switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January, is good for your health, great for the environment and the best part — has an end date!

Not only will you come out of it with a new appreciation for vegans everywhere, but hopefully you’ll also learn a whole host of new plant-based recipes to keep in your arsenal all year long.

To help you on your vegan journey, here’s a list of just some fantastic recipe books featuring an array of delicious plant-based dishes.

The Happy Pear: Vegan Cooking For Everyone by David and Stephen Flynn

After twenty years of plant-based cooking, bestselling chefs Dave and Steve Flynn have developed an encyclopaedic knowledge of how it works and how to make vegan food simple, creative and totally irresistible. Dave and Steve's new book distils all their knowledge into ten chapters that are full of master recipes, step-by-step guides, fun variations and top tips, and an approach to plant-based eating that will inspire you to become the best cook of vegan food you can possibly be.

No Fuss Vegan by Roz Purcell

In No Fuss Vegan, Roz will show you how to introduce more plant-based recipes into your life. Whether you're a committed vegan or just looking to cut down on meat and dairy, Roz will inspire you to experiment with her tasty and nourishing plant-based meals, snacks and desserts.

Deliciously Ella Quick & Easy by Ella Mills

Food blogger and founder of Deliciously Ella, Ella Mills brings us yet another brilliant plant-based cookbook, filled with scrumptious recipes which are neither difficult nor time consuming — perfect for those of us with a busy day-to-day life.

BISH BASH BOSH by Henry Firth & Ian Theasby

In BISH BASH BOSH! you'll discover a whole world of quick eats, weeknight suppers, showstopping feasts, and incredible sweet treats – all using the power of plants. From a hearty, classic lasagne to an indulgent mini banoffee meringue, and from quick quesadillas to an incredible curry house jalfrezi, these are simple, savvy recipes that you'll turn to time and again.

The Green Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer

With the seventy-five recipes in The Green Roasting Tin – half vegan, half vegetarian – you simply pop your ingredients in a tin and let the oven do the work. Every recipe is vegan or vegetarian (with an option to make it vegan), and all of them are simple, healthy and delicious.