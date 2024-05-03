Five expert gut health tips everyone should know

Gut health is at the epicentre of our overall well-being, yet talking about digestion and regularity is still taboo for many. On May 29th, we celebrate World Digestive Health Day, an opportunity to raise awareness of symptoms of poor digestive health that shouldn’t be ignored and the simple things we can all do to rebalance and nourish our gut microbiome.

Over 80% of Irish people experience some form of gut issue. Amy O’Flaherty, Co-founder of the Irish stress-care™ brand Ethos, was one of those people. Amy said about the life-changing impact of addressing her gut health: “After years of my gut health symptoms being dismissed by my GP, I took matters into my own hands. I made simple changes to my diet and supplementation, and worked with a nutritional therapist. The improvement in my gut health radically affected my entire well-being, including my mood and my immune system. I wish I paid attention to my symptoms sooner.”

Nutritional Therapist Jessica O’Dwyer (pictured) who runs her global clinic from London, works closely with Ethos to spread the word on the importance of good gut health. Here, Jessica shares five tips everyone should know to improve gut health that you can start today:

Increase Hydration: make sure you are drinking the right amount of water for your body type. Calculate your weight in kg and multiple by 30-35 mls. This is the amount of water you should drink daily. Adequate hydration plays a key role in keeping a healthy balance of good bacteria in our gut.

make sure you are drinking the right amount of water for your body type. Calculate your weight in kg and multiple by 30-35 mls. This is the amount of water you should drink daily. Adequate hydration plays a key role in keeping a healthy balance of good bacteria in our gut. Increase Fibre : Next is fibre. It's not just about keeping things moving smoothly in our digestive system; fibre is a real powerhouse when it comes to feeding the good bacteria in our gut. Consider incorporating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds into your diet. Certain supplements, like Ethos Good Gut supplement (€38 RRP), which I helped to formulate, contain digestive fibres such as inulin.

: Next is fibre. It's not just about keeping things moving smoothly in our digestive system; fibre is a real powerhouse when it comes to feeding the good bacteria in our gut. Consider incorporating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds into your diet. Certain supplements, like (€38 RRP), which I helped to formulate, contain digestive fibres such as inulin. Probiotics & Prebiotics: Probiotics and prebiotics play a key role in digestion and absorption of nutrients. They also help to strengthen our immune system and gut barrier function – particularly beneficial to those living a busy lifestyle needing additional gut-support. Ethos Good Gut contains a gentle blend of clinically-studied probiotics and prebiotics that can support the balance of a good microbiome, along with natural fibre, digestive enzymes, and gut-supporting plant extracts.

Probiotics and prebiotics play a key role in digestion and absorption of nutrients. They also help to strengthen our immune system and gut barrier function – particularly beneficial to those living a busy lifestyle needing additional gut-support. Ethos Good Gut contains a gentle blend of clinically-studied probiotics and prebiotics that can support the balance of a good microbiome, along with natural fibre, digestive enzymes, and gut-supporting plant extracts. Movement: Exercise isn't just great for your muscles and mood, it also plays a crucial role in keeping your gut microbiome healthy. When you're active, it boosts the diversity of bacteria in your gut.

Exercise isn't just great for your muscles and mood, it also plays a crucial role in keeping your gut microbiome healthy. When you're active, it boosts the diversity of bacteria in your gut. Investigate SIBO: If you struggle to tolerate probiotics and prebiotics consider investigating a Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO). This is a condition where there is an abnormal increase in the number of bacteria in the small intestine, which can lead to symptoms like bloating, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and nutrient malabsorption. It's quite common among those with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Working with a Nutritional Therapist can be a game-changer if you're dealing with these issues. This isn't about a 'one size fits all' solution; it's about creating a plan that's as individual as you are.

Ethos Good Gut probiotic supplement (€38 RRP) is available on weareethos.com and in retailers nationwide. From 1st – 31st May, enjoy two Good Gut for the price of one when you purchase online.

Nutritional Therapist Jessica O’Dwyer runs her clinic in London and see’s clients globally, she specialises in gastrointestinal disorders. Visit jessicaodwyer.co.uk for more information.