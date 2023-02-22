Fitness coach Anna Geary reveals she’s expecting her first child

Anna Geary is about to become a mum!

The Ireland’s Fittest Family star has shared the wonderful news that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Kevin Sexton.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram last night to reveal her pregnancy announcement.

The camogie star delighted her 139K followers with an adorable snap of a baby grow, with the phrase ‘Togging out in 2023’ printed on it. A bunny rabbit teddy, a bunch of dried flowers and a mini camogie stick also feature in the image.

“A new teammate coming in 2023”, Anna teased in the caption of her post.

Many stars from the world of Irish showbiz have since taken to the comments section of Anna’s post to congratulate her and Kevin on their heartwarming news.

“congrats Anna xx”, replied The Saturdays singer Una Healy.

“Awe Anna!!!!!! Very exciting xxxxx”, wrote TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

“Congratulations guys, great news!” added architect and Room to Improve host Dermot Bannon.

“@annagcork omg I’m delighted for u, congratulations”, Erin McGregor, the sister of UFC champion Conor McGregor, also commented.

Anna and Kevin first met during the Christmas season of 2014, through a mutual friend. The pair hit it off instantly and eventually, they began to date.

After a few years of dating, Kevin decided to pop the question to Anna in 2018, and she said yes. The couple subsequently tied the knot in October of the following year in a stunning ceremony in Anna’s native Cork.

Congratulations to the expectant parents on their exciting news!