First look: Season 4 of Sex Education has started filming & we’re so excited

Sex Education fans will be delighted to hear that filming for season four has officially started!

The cast has been joined by some fresh faces, including Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who will play Maeve’s US course tutor, Thomas Molly, at her Ivy League college.

Also joining the cast is Northern Irish actor Thaddea Graham, known for her role in Doctor Who as Bel, as well as Kamikaze star Marie Reuther.

Newcomers to the fourth season include Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua. We can't wait to see what they all bring to the show!

Beloved returning cast members include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Conor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Striling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Smantha Spiro.

According to the programme's synopsis, fans can expect to see Otis and Eric face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College following the closure of Moordale Secondary. While Eric is hoping they won’t be losers in their new school, Otis is worried about setting up his new clinic.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”.

The new student-led, non-competitive approach throws Viv off completely, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. To start afresh, Aimee takes an Art A-Level and Adam is stuck wondering where mainstream education is for him. How will they cope?

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”.

Filming for the latest Sex Education season is underway in Wales until 2023. We can't contain our excitement!