First look images unveiled for Vicky McClure thriller ‘Insomnia’

A new series from Vicky McClure is on its way!

The BAFTA-winning actress has dominated our TV screens in recent years, appearing in the likes of Line of Duty, Trigger Point and Without Sin.

Now, Paramount Plus has shared a first glimpse into her next project, titled Insomnia.

The six-part series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, will star Vicky as Emma Averill, a successful career woman whose world begins to unravel when she starts battling insomnia.

Earlier today, Paramount Plus released several teaser images for the limited series, in which the 40-year-old actress is also credited as an executive producer.

One of the snaps showcases Vicky as Emma, dressed in pyjamas and standing in a lake in the middle of the night.

Credit: Paramount Plus

Another one of the first-look photos showcases Emma being comforted by her husband Robert (played by Downton Abbey alum Tom Cullen).

The official synopsis for the gripping thriller states: "Insomnia follows Emma, who fears she might be losing her mind when her hard-won dream life starts to turn into a nightmare.

"A couple of weeks before her 40th birthday, Emma stops sleeping – just as her mother had done right before she suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own 40th birthday. Emma's mother always told her she’d go the same way, that she had the same 'bad blood' and now Emma's terrified it's true.”

Credit: Paramount Plus

It concludes: “As events worsen, Emma's world starts to unravel and she realises that only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present and prevent tragedy from striking a second time."

Ahead of production beginning last September, Vicky penned in an official statement: “It’s a very different role for me, Sarah Pinborough has written such an exciting script. We have a fantastic cast, crew and production team all set for a very fulfilling few months ahead!”

Thankfully, fans don’t have long to wait for this highly-anticipated series to drop, as Insomnia is due to arrive on Paramount Plus on May 23.