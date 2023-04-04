First Look: Huge Hollywood stars join the cast of Barbie movie

It’s Barbie’s world, and we’re just living it!

The full official cast for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has just been announced, and it is filled to the brim with household names.

The production team behind the film, which is due to be released in cinemas this summer, have also shared promotional posters for each member of the cast.

Fans of the highly-anticipated movie will already be aware that Margot Robbie will be taking on the titular role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling will be portraying her sidekick and love interest, Ken.

However, the full casting details surrounding one of the most exciting films of this year have been kept relatively under wraps – until now!

In a lengthy thread posted to social media, the producers have divided up the Barbie characters into three categories – the Barbies, the Kens, and the Humans.

Alongside Margot Robbie, playing the roles of eccentric Barbies will be Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, My Mad Fat Diary star Sharon Rooney, actress Ana Cruz Kayne, singer Dua Lipa, Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Transparent actress Hari Nef, The Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya, Tick..Tick… BOOM! actress Alexandra Shipp, comedian Kate McKinnon, and Insecure star Issa Rae. What a lineup!

Then, joining Ryan Gosling amongst the Kens will be Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, Grace and Frankie star Scott Evans, Vera actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Marvel alum Simu Liu.

If you thought the film would only include ‘dolls’, then you thought wrong! Writer and actress Emerald Fennell, Juno star Michael Cera, Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou, Sex Education actor Connor Swindells, comedian Will Ferrell, child actor Ariana Greenblatt, and Superstore star America Ferrera are all confirmed to be a part of the Human cast.

Credit: Warner Bros.

Last but not least, as suggested by her voiceover work in Barbie’s teaser trailer, actress Helen Mirren has been given the role of the film’s narrator.

As well as the individual cast member photos, the team behind Barbie have also treated fans to the official promotional photo for the movie, which showcases the main Barbie and Ken lounging about in a giant 'B'. We're obsessed!

Directed by Little Women and Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig, Barbie is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on July 21. We can’t wait!