First look at stars joining Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Calling all Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland fans!

The hit show will be back on our screens later this month and we couldn’t be more excited.

There are a host of famous faces joining the one-off episode which will air on Wednesday, September 20 to celebrate 25 years of Virgin Media Television.

The first two celebrity households have been announced by Virgin Media Television so far and we already know there are plenty of laughs in store for us.

The first group that will be on the show are Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt. The trio, known for their comedy and presenting skills, all host the The Tommy, Hector & Laurita Podcast together.

The next celebs that will be sharing a couch are Kerry Katona and Alison Spittle, who are known for hosting the hilarious Wheel Of Misfortune podcast.

When announcing that Kerry and Alison would be joining forces on Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland, Virgin Media Television shared a snap of them to Instagram and asked them the all-important question- what’s their favourite TV guilty pleasure.

They wrote, "We asked Kerry & Alison what their TV Guilty Pleasures are. Kerry: 'My guilty pleasure is the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. Alison: 'My guilty pleasure is Celebrity Big Brother which Kerry was on, I'm getting all the Goss today'".

We can’t wait to see who else will be joining the celebrity line-up.

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland will air on Wednesday, September 20 at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.