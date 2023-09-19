First look at new Bake Off cast – including the show’s first deaf baker

This year’s lineup for The Great British Bake Off has finally been revealed – and it includes a groundbreaking casting!

It has been announced that the upcoming fourteenth series of Bake Off will feature the show’s first ever deaf contestant.

Tasha from Bristol, who works as a participation officer, has been confirmed as part of this year’s baking dozen.

To make the experience inclusive for Tasha, British sign language (BSL) interpreter Daryl will be present alongside new co-hosting duo, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

In an interview ahead of her TV debut, the 27-year-old baker expressed what it meant to her to see a BSL interpreter in the Bake Off tent for the very first time.

“Seeing Daryl up at the front and feeling fully part of the show was a really special moment. I couldn’t have done it without him and without the dedication from the show ensuring I had the same access as the other bakers,” Tasha praised.

The baking fanatic also went on to describe herself as being a “mess” when she found out she would be appearing on GBBO.

“I didn’t say anything that made sense because I was so unprepared to be told that. I never thought that it would be me going into the tent,” she gushed.

The eleven other bakers joining Tasha have been unveiled as intelligence analyst Saku (50), vegetable grower and delivery driver Abbi (27), deli and grocery manager Amos (43), personal assistant Cristy (33), and retired cabin crew member Nicky (52).

Rounding out this year’s lineup will be civil engineering resource planner Dan (42), database administrator Dana (25), chemist Josh (27), chartered accountant Keith (60), PE and science teacher Matt (28), and student Rowan (21).

As the youngest contestant, baker Rowan has teased that he made sure he let “everyone know that I was only eight when the first episode of Bake Off aired.”

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 next Tuesday night, September 26, at 8pm.