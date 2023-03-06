First look at Kin Season 2 as release date announced

Fans of Kin will be delighted to hear season 2 of the hit RTÉ programme will be returning to our screens this month.

The new season will air on RTÉ One on Sunday, March 19 and it will follow the aftermath of Eamon Cunningham’s death, where more problems have been created rather than solved.

The trailer for the new season has been released and it promises to be jam-packed with drama.

In the first episode of season 2, In episode 1, we meet the Kinsella's in the wake of Eamon Cunningham’s death, and the family is thriving.

However, a new threat rears its head when members of a Turkish cartel inform the Kinsella's that Eamon owed them sizable debt, and since the Kinsella's killed Eamon, the debt is now theirs.

As well as trouble in paradise for the Kinsella’s, Viking is released from prison intent on making trouble, and a looming presence from inside the family returns.

The returning cast includes Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Sam Keeley, Emmett J. Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Yasmin Seky.

If you fancy rewatching Season 1 to refresh your memory ahead of the second season’s release, it will be available to stream again from March 12 on RTÉ Player.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below.

Season 2 of Kin will be airing on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, March 19 at 9.30pm.