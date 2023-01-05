First look at Dancing on Ice celebrities & their pro dance partners

We’ve all been patiently waiting for the start date of Dancing on Ice to be confirmed, as well as seeing which professional dancer the celebs will be paired up with, and now the wait is finally over.

ITV announced on their Instagram account that the show will air on Sunday, January 15 on ITV1 and ITVX, so there’s really not long to wait at all!

By now, we’ve all seen the wonderful line-up of celebrities that have already been revealed for this year’s Dancing on Ice series, but ITV have now confirmed the professional dancers they’ll be partnered up with on the ice.

Firstly, former EastEnders star and DJ Patsy Palmer is paired up with Matt Evers, while ex-footballer John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman are partners for the 15th series.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson will be skating alongside a new addition to the pro dancing team- Olivia Smart.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu will be partnered up with Brendyn Hatfield, and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher is paired with Sylvain Longchambon.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Joey Essex and professional dancer Vanessa Bauer will be skating together.

The winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, The Vivienne, will be dancing with Colin Grafton.

Carley Stenson, known for her time on Hollyoaks and the West End, is skating with professional Mark Hanretty, while former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and Lukasz Rozycki will be battling it out together.

Comedian Darren Harriot is taking to the ice with Tippy Packard, and last but by no means least, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran is paired up with Klabera Komini.

The dancing pairs will have to impress this year’s judging panel- Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Viewers will see This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting the series this year.

We can't wait for the show to kick off!