First Dates’ Laura Tott shares update after pregnancy announcement

Laura Tott has shared an update with her social media followers after announcing her pregnancy to the world.

The former First Dates waitress announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Sean yesterday by sharing a sweet video of a Polaroid camera developing photos of her blossoming baby bump to her 200K Instagram followers.

Laura captioned her post, which is set to James Arthur’s song Heartbeat, “Our best adventure yet”.

Now, taking to her Instagram Stories, Laura has shared an update and thanked her followers for their messages of support, and joked about how many people guessed she must’ve been expecting as she wasn’t showing herself drinking alcohol on social media.

Alongside a black and white video of her getting an ultrasound done, Tott penned, “Thank you so so much for every single message. Still doesn’t feel rel sometimes, can’t believe there’s a baby in there”.

“A few of you had said you’d guessed, mainly because of the missing drunken stories on here recently”.

“Thank you again, means so so much”, she kindly added.

Many pals and fans of Laura’s commented on her pregnancy announcement to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

First Dates host Fred Sirieix wrote, “Congrats”, while radio presenter Melvin Odoom penned, “Congratulations guys so beautiful”.

Credit: Instagram

“Oh wow, congratulations guys that’s wonderful news @lauratott__ sending so much love to you and hubby”, added a follower of Laura’s.

Laura and Sean tied the knot in August of last year after announcing their engagement in June of 2021. When sharing stunning photos from their big day, Tott described her wedding as ‘the best day of her life’.

“There is so much I want to write, and so many people I want to thank for the best day of our life, but for now it’s honeymoon time & our time to fully unwind. Thanks for every single gorgeous message so far”, she wrote.

Congratulations to Laura and Sean on this exciting new chapter in their lives.