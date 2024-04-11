First Dates’ Fred Sirieix details relationship with fiancée Fruitcake

Fred Sirieix has been opening up about his relationship with his fiancée Fruitcake.

The First Dates star proposed to Fruitcake in March 2020 but their wedding was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The pair are now set to say ‘I do’ later this year and ahead of their big day, Fred has been discussing his and Fruitcake’s ‘special relationship’, which is ‘based on trust’.

While chatting with OK!, Sirieix was asked what the ‘secret’ to his solid relationship is, to which he replied by explaining, “It’s a relationship based on trust. And that’s the most important thing because without trust, you’ve got no love”.

“The other thing is, we really like each other and we have a lot of fun. We laugh, we constantly joke and if something happens, the first thing that I think about is calling Fruitcake and telling her and vice versa”.

“So it’s very nice to have a companion like that. Someone you feel so close to and that you want to share everything with. It’s really, really quite special. And I feel grateful for her every day”.

Fred co-hosts The World Cook with Emma Willis, who he has previously described as ‘beautiful’, confessing he thinks she was ‘carved out of marble’.

The 53-year-old was asked if his fiancée gets jealous when he compliments other women and he responded by stating, “No, why would she mind? Emma is beautiful and I really like her. And I really like her husband Matt, he’s a very nice guy. I think I can say that somebody’s beautiful. It doesn’t mean anything”.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here contestant was then asked if he’s a romantic person.

Fred admitted, “Yes, I think so. I love love. I believe in love. I believe in small gestures. I believe that it’s my job to be charming and to be kind first".

"If you’re having an argument or disagreement. I always make the effort to break the ice and to start the conversation so that the bad atmosphere goes”.