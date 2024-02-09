Find your perfect match in these failsafe products from LUNA by Lisa

It’s that time of year again – whether you’re a Valentine’s Day sceptic or believer, it’s the perfect opportunity to update your makeup game and find your perfect match. Is there anything more satisfying than the feeling of finding that winning lip combo, or the perfect base to enhance your existing features? We’ve rounded up our top picks from Irish beauty brand LUNA by Lisa, that will leave you feeling your best, glowing and beautiful self no matter what your plans!

AIRBRUSH – €24

It’s all about the base. LUNA Airbrush is a primer, highlighter and tint all in one. This bestseller diffuses the skin and acts as a beautiful soft-focus highlighter while evening skin tone, fine lines and pores for that 'your skin but better' finish. The smoothing product features a lightweight formula, and is guaranteed to leave you with a glowing complexion. Wear on its own, over or under make-up for a glowier, dewier you. Available in six shades, it’s never been easier to find your perfect match.

FILTER FINISH SILK FOUNDATION – €27

If you’re looking for a little extra coverage, this foundation will not let you down. A buildable formula with a natural-looking illuminated finish, Filter Finish Foundation in Silk evens the skin tone and leaves skin hydrated, soft, and smooth. Complete with skincare benefits, brightness and texture is improved, while evening the complexion with a natural, breathable, lightweight glow. For those with combination/oily skin, the Naturally Matte alternative offers a satin finish, and has oil-absorbing properties to ensure a soft matte finish and naturally radiant complexion.

BEIGE SCULPT DREAM CREAM BRONZE – €18

A natural-looking bronze is key to any Galentine’s or Valentine’s makeup look. Beige Sculpt is a lightweight, creamy balm bronzer that warms up the skin for sun-kissed, dimensional colour while also creating a soft contour and sculpted definition. Its cream formula means it can be applied as sheer or opaque as you like – completely foolproof. With a skin-loving concoction of moisturising Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, what’s not to love?

PINK POSEY DREAM CREAM BLUSH – €18

A light-as-air, non-greasy cream blush that instantly melts into skin for an effortless wash of colour, giving life to all skin tones with a no-fuss, natural-looking flush. Pink Posey is a true pink, and this pinky-glow imparts a romantic feel from the very first swipe. The buttery smooth formula will leave you with impeccably rosy cheeks and a hint of luminosity – think country girl flush.

HONEY KISS LIPSTICK (€12) and GARNET LIP PENCIL (€8)

Let your lips do the talking with this dynamic duo. A true nude, Honey Kiss Matte Lipstick is long-wearing and lasting with a gorgeous satin-matte finish. This go-with-anything shade is everything you need for perfect, full and kissable lips. Blendable, buildable and effortlessly chic! Honey Kiss Matte Lipstick is perfectly paired with our Garnet Lip Pencil, for longevity and subtle definition of the lips.

DAZZLE BOMB – €12

The addition of a dewy gloss on top adds a burst of hydration and lets your lips do the talking. This soft, romantic, pearlised pink gloss gives your lips a flawless glittery glow. Get luscious, fuller-looking lips in a flash with this high-shine gloss for an instantly kissable, mirror-shine pout. Fall in love with this decadent gloss, sure to dazzle and delight!

BODY GODDESS – €16

Glowing skin isn’t just for the face – LUNA by Lisa’s Body Goddess is a liquid highlighter that gives you a radiant, perfectly even glow. The formula is lightweight, non-sticky, and effortlessly blendable, so you can create a natural, sun-kissed look or an iridescent, high-shine finish. Apply to the points you want to emphasise, allowing the sun (if you’re lucky) or lighting to reflect off the skin for an ethereal glow. Available in two delectable shades.

Available to purchase from www.lunabylisa.ie and in pharmacies and retailers nationwide.