‘Find The Ones’ with this year’s Love Island beauty partner Boots

The long awaited return of Love Island is finally on our doorstep with the show returning on Monday June 6.

We’re so excited to see who couples up with who and what drama is sure to unravel in the villa. What we’re even more excited about is the announcement of the show’s new beauty partner!

Boots have confirmed that they are Love Island’s official beauty partner this year for the second time. They will be providing all of the islanders with must-have beauty products from skincare and make-up to haircare and grooming so the contestants can enjoy their sizzling summer in the villa.

New brands like 17 and Makeup Revolution, as well as the Irish brand Sculpted by Aimee, Boots Glow Banana and Boots Ingredients Haircare will be among the fabulous beauty items Boots will be supplying to the villa. They will be joined by the much-loved ranges such as Fenty, Huda, Liz Earle, MAC, No.7, Soltan and Soap & Glory that viewers would’ve seen on last year's show.

New products in categories such as dental, nails and travel accessories will also be among the irresistible treats from Boots.

Boots’ campaign “Better Be Ready to Find the Ones” is an amazing way for customers to discover the products that they’re seen on the show so they can try the items themselves.

Aimee Connolly, the founder and CEO of Sculpted by Aimee is among those who hopes her award-winning skincare and make-up brand finds love in the villa. Aimee has said, “We are beyond excited Sculpted by Aimee will be in the villa this summer and can’t wait to tune in each night and check out the love islanders Sculpted beauty picks”.

The Head of Marketing at Boots Ireland, Linda Nolan, has also commented. “We are so excited to be returning to the Love Island villa as beauty partner for the second year running”.

She continued, “The islanders loved the beauty brands on offer last year, but this year there are even more brands across a greater number of categories for them to fall in love with. We hope to inspire customers to find their perfect beauty matches this summer”.

Not only will Boots be providing ‘beauty moments’ with beach hut tutorials on the @boots.ireland social channels, but they will be providing Love Island fans with easy ways to shop villa favourites and have a dedicated hub on boots.com that will be packed with exclusive content.