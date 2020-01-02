Drooling! KFC launches all-new vegan burger and we need to try it

We have been living off takeaways and turkey sandwiches for the past two weeks and we think it may be time for a change.

Many people will be giving Veganuary a whirl this month and KFC are here to help.

From today, Thursday, January 2 2020, vegans and would-be vegans across the country can enjoy the iconic Original Recipe flavour they’ve been denied, as the all-new KFC Vegan Burger is now available for delivering straight to their home or office with the tap of the Just Eat app.

Exclusive to Just Eat customers for the month of January, this exciting vegan offering pays meat-free homage to KFC’s OG of burgers – the Chicken Fillet burger, featuring the very same herbs and spices. The usual chicken breast is replaced with a bespoke Quorn fillet, which is coated in the Colonel’s famous flavours, served with vegan mayonnaise and crisp iceberg lettuce, all within a soft-glazed bun.

News of this exciting Just Eat partnership with KFC is the latest in a series of new menu announcements for Ireland’s leading food ordering and delivery service, as the range of choice and the variety of flavours available on the platform continues to expand.

Celebrating the announcement, Amanda Roche Kelly, MD at Just Eat Ireland, said; “We’re starting the decade as we mean to go on, serving up even more choice, convenience and above all flavour to our Just Eat customers. Innovations like this one from KFC are changing the food game, so we’re thrilled to be exclusively delivering this great tasting Original Recipe Vegan Burger to homes and offices right across Ireland.”

The KFC Vegan Burger is available for delivery to your home or office door exclusively on Just Eat from 12pm, 7 days a week. Check out the menu https://www.just-eat.ie/ takeaway/brands/kfc