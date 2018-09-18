Finally! Has Dr Alex has found love outside of the Love Island villa?

The world watched in awe, as weeks passed in the Love Island villa and still, Dr Alex could not find true love.

Dr Alex eventually coupled up with newcomer Alexandra, but the pair definitely did not get on romantically.

Luckily, it seems that Alex is having more luck since leaving the villa – and has shared some snaps on social media with Great British Olympic athlete Aimee Fuller.

The pair seem to be new workout buddies, with Alex bringing her immeasurable skills as a snowboarder to the fitness regimen, and the pair are pictured on Alex's page trying out some yoga moves.

Over in the A&E doctor-turned reality TV star's Instagram story, the couple can be seen enjoying a healthy brunch of avocado and eggs.

However, it's all about balance, and the two have a plate of waffles between their nutritionally dense meals.

Neither Alex nor Aimee have commented on the nature of their relationship.

Aimee captioned a post of the pair, saying that she has 'met a doctor who loves,' but there have been no public declarations of love.