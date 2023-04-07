Fight against the effects of hayfever by being prepared this Easter

CarePlus Pharmacy says the demand for seasonal allergy treatments, including antihistamines and nasal sprays, has begun as people suffer the effects of the rising pollen count. Many families will enjoy outdoor activities this Easter as the weather is expected to be dry across the country and allergy sufferers are already taking steps to fight against the effects of hayfever.

Every year an estimated one in ten people experience symptoms associated with hayfever and seasonal allergies in Ireland (source: Asthma Society of Ireland).

CarePlus Pharmacy is also advising people to be aware of the symptoms of hayfever which can often be mistaken for a common cold. People who frequently experience cold-like symptoms such as sneezing and a runny or stuffy nose at this time of the year could actually be suffering a seasonal allergy.

Tomás Conefrey of Conefrey’s CarePlus Pharmacy on Dublin’s Pearse Street says many allergy sufferers begin stocking up in early April as the temperatures start to get warmer. “Regular hayfever sufferers know that they will begin to experience the symptoms at this time of the year so they stock up in advance as prevention is always better than cure. A lot of people might think they get a cold at this time of the year due to the change in seasons but they could actually be suffering from hayfever. Many of the symptoms are similar but colds can be treated with rest, pain relievers and decongestants, whereas allergies are typically treated with antihistamines, eye drops and nasal sprays. If in doubt, consult your local CarePlus Pharmacy team for expert advice.”

Tomás is also advising everyone to check their medicine cabinet and ensure the products they have are in date. “People may have antihistamines left over from last year and will be inclined to use them when they spot the first signs of an allergy but I would advise everyone to check the date of the products in their medicine cabinet first. If you’re planning on using that antihistamine that’s been in the press since last year, check that it's still in date and hasn’t expired. Some antihistamines, particularly those for children, only have a shelf-life for a certain length of time.”

Community pharmacists like Tomás and his team are well-placed to advise their customers on how to cope with any problems posed by rising temperatures or allergies. Conditions like hayfever can be easily treated but it is important for people to be aware of the symptoms and know what they’re treating.

CarePlus Pharmacies have been ordering stock since February to ensure they have enough products to meet demand.