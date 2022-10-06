F&F at Tesco partners with Abbey Clancy for A/W 2022

F&F at Tesco has teamed up once again with model, presenter and mum of four, Abbey Clancy to showcase its latest collection of A/W clothing, which is now available in over 80 stores nationwide. The collection includes a host of fresh new pieces such as denim and coats built for comfort as the weather changes.

Shoppers are encouraged to try out Abbey Clancy’s latest range of denim jeans that are soft, durable and designed to flatter every individual shape. The authentic bootcut indigo jean (RRP €20) is gorgeous to wear for a smart off duty look and can be complimented with chunky heels. The range also offers push up black jeans (RRP €24) which are perfect to enhance any figure and can easily be matched with the sweetheart neck jumper (RRP €22) for that chic, high-fashion look.

As the seasons change, investing in a durable and sustainable coat is a must. The latest Abbey Clancy range has black aviator jackets (RRP €76) with soft shearling lining sure to keep customers warm as the weather gets colder. F&F has a selection of crombie neutral trench coats (RRP €72) that are the best for layering over those thicker knits.

Speaking about her latest collection, Abbey said; “I absolutely love Autumn/Winter fashion, so I was really looking forward to bringing an element of my personal style to this collection with F&F. I was really excited about including outerwear within the edit this year and experimenting with layering to create complete looks, styling with denim for every occasion. My go-to style is mixing supermarket or high street fashion with designer accessories. Fashion doesn’t have to always cost the earth.”

Customers can discover a variety of must-have autumn/ winter pieces available from sizes 6-22 at all F&F at Tesco stores nationwide.

Shoppers are also encouraged to scan their Clubcard when shopping the range to earn valuable Clubcard points and to enjoy an array of offers.