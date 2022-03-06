F&F at Tesco introduces fresh spring/summer trends for 2022.

F&F at Tesco has announced the arrival of its Spring/Summer range to Tesco stores nationwide. After what felt like a never-ending winter, it’s finally time to swap out those heavy coats for lighter garments. F&F at Tesco has identified a number of key looks for the incoming season while simplifying each trend.

Every item in the collection serves multiple purposes while ensuring every customer feels inspired and protected to move forward in the new season.

The latest trends for S/S 22 truly represent hope, joy and positivity by embracing colour and prints. Wellness also continues to be a core focus point for F&F. This is exemplified through styles and ranges that are environmentally conscious and prioritise comfort.

Spring Trends:

Clean Slate:

Clean Slate is known to be the most popular winter/spring transition trend. With soft neutral tones, the trend is all about dressing down while focusing on simple lines and minimal detailing. It champions relaxed tailoring such as F&F’s bold, red longline coat (RRP €56) paired with the perfect white boyfriend shirt (RRP €20) that ticks the box for both smart and causal style.

Boyfriend shirt (RRP €20)

Outdoors:

The spring outdoors trend offers a fresh take on everyday wear. It appeals to consumers who are looking for styles that are both trendy and comfortable. Key components for this trend include layering those classic grey sweatshirts (RRP €18) and accompanying joggers (RRP €20) paired with F&F’s soft beige shacket (RRP €32).

Classic grey sweatshirts (RRP €18)

Back to Nature:

The back to nature trend sets the tone for summer. It’s colour palette, which connects consumers back to a down to earth feel, includes arid tones alongside rich, yet simple colours. The trend is modern and feminine in appearance, yet it draws inspiration from more rustic sources.

Pretty floral midi dress (RRP €30)

This trend is perfect for transitioning heavy spring ensembles into considerably lighter garments. F&F’s spot printed kimono and wide leg trouser co-ord (RRP €20) replace those heavy sweat sets, while stunning floral dresses (RRP €24) set the tone for warm weather dressing.

Summer Trends:

Summer 22’ is on the horizon. Along with the wedding season and those hot, sunny holidays to look forward to, event dressing is firmly back in style.

Onion Quilt Short Jacket (RRP €43)

Retro styles are packed with exciting flashes of colour and easy-to-wear shapes, giving a nostalgic sense yet with all the post-pandemic excitement we need. More golden toned midi dresses (RRP €25) are sure to brighten up anyone's summer wardrobe.

Pretty floral midi dress (RRP €30)

Mom belted jeans (RRP €28) paired with those basic yet sophisticated white linen blouses are among the most popular outwear styles (RRP €20). Quilted shackets (RRP €43) coupled with loose pretty floral dresses (RRP €30) embody this season's favourite outerwear looks.

Mom belted jeans (RRP €28)

F&F at Tesco has been focused on building and championing its sustainable fabrics across all categories. F&F wants every shopper to feel assured that they’re committed to both ecological and environmentally fashionable styles that include natural fabrics and organic cottons. All items are also cost effective and price friendly.

Customers can visit F&F at one of the 80+ Tesco stores this season to experience all the Spring Summer sunshine for themselves.