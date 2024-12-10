Festive style showcased at Breast Cancer Ireland Christmas Lunch

The Breast Cancer Ireland Christmas Lunch was held at Marco Pierre White’s Restaurant in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, last week.

The annual fundraising Christmas lunch, which was completely sold out, saw 130 friends and supporters of the Breast Cancer Ireland community gather together to celebrate the milestones, treatment breakthroughs and research achievements to date this year, including the incredible €4M in funds raised to date in 2024 by this, Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity.

Teresa Costello and Elaine Crowley

All funds raised through the festive lunch will be used to fund further critical research, education and awareness programmes nationally.

Guests got to enjoy musical entertainment and a pre-lunch drinks reception in the beautiful courtyard, as well as a festive fashion show for the Winter season, showcasing several looks from Pamela Scott, Serena Boutique and Lorraine Keane’s Fashion Relief at Frascati Centre, Blackrock, directed by well-known stylist Anne Marie Gannon.

Aisling Hurley

After a look at the festive fashion pieces, guests enjoyed a panel discussion led by Elaine Crowley, Breast Cancer Ireland Ambassador and CEO Aisling Hurley.

Karen Nason Fitzpatrick

During the discussion, Patient Supporter Avril Tierney, and friend of the charity Kate Gallagher (who sadly lost her mum to the disease as a young child) shared their own very personal experiences of the impact of breast cancer and their remarkable resilience.

Prof Leonie Young, Scientific Director, Beaumont RCSI Cancer Centre also outlined reasons for hope and breakthroughs to date in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

Tara Kearns and Aoibhinn McBride

There was also a silent auction, raffle and beautiful goody bags to add to the excitement of the event. Festivities continued well into the evening, truly kicking off the Christmas season in style!