Festive finds for furry friends: top Christmas gifts for your canine companion
Waterford-based entrepreneur and founder of DogDry Frances O’Reilly along with her dog Luna have created the most wonderful travel bed for dogs. The founder of DogDry drying robes The brand-new innovative product is designed using the same patented design as the DogDry drying robe, the result is a super-absorbent travel bed designed to cope with wet dogs and keep the surrounding area clean and dry making travel days and winter walks a lot more appealing for everyone. The Memory Foam DogDry Travel Bed comes in one foldable size of 90 x 60cm it is available online at €95; DogDry drying robes for dogs come in six sizes from extra-extra small to extra large and all sizes in-between and are available online from €79, pairs of DogDry Mitts are available at €30 and special festive bundles will see a DogDry Gift Set for €89 and bundles of a drying robe and travel bed purchased together for €170 via http://www.DogDry.com
Pet blanket with a check design. 90×120 Shop online here
The Cara Volunteers will come to the Fetch Your Pet Needs Shop in Mountmellick in December where we will help to organize the gifts donated. We will then package the shoeboxes and have them sent to foster dogs throughout Ireland in time for a magical Christmas! To make a donation to the Christmas Shoebox Appeal go to their website and follow the steps there.
An adorable addition to your dog's toybox, the Kong Christmas Floppy Knots Reindeer is cute, cuddly and great for both fetching and snuggling – perfect for a dog who loves to cause trouble during the day but curl up and nest in a cosy bed in the evening. KONG Floppy Knots are the newest arrival in the Knots tribe with a cheerful, floppy design allowing for great thrashing fun. The realistic feel of the internal knotted rope satisfies natural instincts while the varied textures and squeakers gear up for play. With minimal stuffing for less mess get ready for entertaining games and grins. Available at Pet Stop in-store and online
The LED dog leash & collar comes with a USB rechargeable battery that provides six to eight hours of illumination for every, one-hour charge, eliminating the headache, hassle, and cost of replacing batteries. Collar €19.99 Leash €26 from bodylitegear.com
Why not treat your pet to their own sofa this Christmas? The best part is that you can even get human sofas to match! DFS Hallaton medium pet sofa available in Antique Gold or Coral velvet, €539 www.dfs.ie
Quick and easy fastening. Available in blue, green or red reversible designs. Sizes XS-L. Keep your pooch warm and snug on chilly winter walks with Quilted Sherpa Dog Coat €7.99. Available at Aldi nationwide while stocks last.
Get them into the Christmas spirit with ALDI’s range of adorable pet wear. Dress them up for the season that’s in it with an irresistibly cute Festive Pet Coat €6.99. This coat comes in a range of reversible designs, including Santa/Snowman, Christmas Tree/Gingerbread Man or Elf/Christmas Pudding, and is easy to take on and off. Christmas Day outfit sorted! Available at Aldi nationwide while stocks last.
You can get your furry friend involved in festive day outfits this year and coordinate the paw-fect ‘fit thanks to PrettyLittleThing’s dog jumpers! Shop online here.
Introducing the Pet Plus exclusive “Power Paws Christmas Dog Gift Box” – the ultimate canine celebration of joy and indulgence! This carefully curated box is designed to pamper your furry friend with a mix of festive delights and irresistible treats. Shop online here
