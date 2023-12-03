Festive finds for furry friends: top Christmas gifts for your canine companion

Unleash the holiday cheer with our festive gift guide for dogs. A gorgeous collection crafted exclusively for your beloved canine companion. Celebrate this Christmas with the perfect gifts that will make their tails wag. From cozy comforts to interactive playthings, we've curated a selection of top-notch presents that'll make this season merry and bright for your furry best friend

Memory Foam Orthopaedic Travel Bed for dogs – €95

Waterford-based entrepreneur and founder of DogDry Frances O’Reilly along with her dog Luna have created the most wonderful travel bed for dogs. The founder of DogDry drying robes The brand-new innovative product is designed using the same patented design as the DogDry drying robe, the result is a super-absorbent travel bed designed to cope with wet dogs and keep the surrounding area clean and dry making travel days and winter walks a lot more appealing for everyone. The Memory Foam DogDry Travel Bed comes in one foldable size of 90 x 60cm it is available online at €95; DogDry drying robes for dogs come in six sizes from extra-extra small to extra large and all sizes in-between and are available online from €79, pairs of DogDry Mitts are available at €30 and special festive bundles will see a DogDry Gift Set for €89 and bundles of a drying robe and travel bed purchased together for €170 via http://www.DogDry.com

Zara pet blanket – €25.99

Pet blanket with a check design. 90×120 Shop online here

Lotte Pink Ribbed Dog Basket – €90

Butterbiscuit is an online luxury dog boutique based in Dublin and stocking the best of Irish, British and European brands. A one stop shop for the Good Girls and Best Boys in your house. Made from ribbed velvet fabric in an eye-catching shade of dusty pink. Heavenly to touch, incredibly comfortable and beautiful to look at. This is a firm bed offering great support to the body. These basket style beds are filled with flock filling, this gives weight to the bed and ensures the cushion retains its shape. The cover can be unzipped and is machine washable at 30 degrees. Available in Small, Medium and Large sizes. Shop Luxury Dog Beds

Cara Rescue Dogs Christmas Shoebox Appeal

The Cara Volunteers will come to the Fetch Your Pet Needs Shop in Mountmellick in December where we will help to organize the gifts donated. We will then package the shoeboxes and have them sent to foster dogs throughout Ireland in time for a magical Christmas! To make a donation to the Christmas Shoebox Appeal go to their website and follow the steps there.

Christmas Kong – Floppy Knots – Reindeer Tartan – €11.80

An adorable addition to your dog's toybox, the Kong Christmas Floppy Knots Reindeer is cute, cuddly and great for both fetching and snuggling – perfect for a dog who loves to cause trouble during the day but curl up and nest in a cosy bed in the evening. KONG Floppy Knots are the newest arrival in the Knots tribe with a cheerful, floppy design allowing for great thrashing fun. The realistic feel of the internal knotted rope satisfies natural instincts while the varied textures and squeakers gear up for play. With minimal stuffing for less mess get ready for entertaining games and grins. Available at Pet Stop in-store and online

Barbour Reindeer Dog Toy €21.50

The perfect festive gift for four-legged companions, the Barbour Reindeer Dog toy is trimmed with signature tartan for a heritage look and feel. Fitted with an internal squeaker, providing hours of fun, this cuddly design is accented with logo embroidery to the foot for a branded finish. Buy online here

Bodylite Gear – Doggie LED accessories – from €19.99

The LED dog leash & collar comes with a USB rechargeable battery that provides six to eight hours of illumination for every, one-hour charge, eliminating the headache, hassle, and cost of replacing batteries. Collar €19.99 Leash €26 from bodylitegear.com

LIFE OF RILEY Luxury Pupcake Gift Box €16.99

Indulge in the luxury of our delightful Pupcake Gift Box, now featuring two new flavours to tantalise your pup’s taste buds! Crafted with a unique recipe, these pupcakes boast a guilt-free delight, with both the muffin and icing containing less than 1% fat. So, even the most food-loving pups can enjoy them without any worries! Shop online here

Paws and Claus-aws: The Dylan Hotel – €45

Where even the four-legged friends find their 'howl-iday' spirit! Just moments away from Baggot Street, experience Dublin's exclusive 5-star boutique hotel, The Dylan. Whether you want a traditional afternoon tea, wish to explore their exclusive shopping packages, or celebrate on Christmas Day itself, The Dylan has something for everyone – including your four-legged friends, as it's one of Dublin’s only dog-friendly hotels. The Dylan Festive Tipsy Tea (€45 per person), features a delightful selection of sandwiches and pastries, complemented by a variety of tea infusions and coffee, all enjoyed by a cozy, crackling fire. Find The Dylan at Eastmoreland Place, Dublin 4, or explore their offerings at www.dylan.ie

Doggie Sofa – €539

Why not treat your pet to their own sofa this Christmas? The best part is that you can even get human sofas to match! DFS Hallaton medium pet sofa available in Antique Gold or Coral velvet, €539 www.dfs.ie

Quilted Sherpa Dog Coat – €7.99

Quick and easy fastening. Available in blue, green or red reversible designs. Sizes XS-L. Keep your pooch warm and snug on chilly winter walks with Quilted Sherpa Dog Coat €7.99. Available at Aldi nationwide while stocks last.

Pet Bowl – €3.99

With silicone base that can be removed and used as a lid. Choose from green, blue or grey lids with a Paw or Bone design. Available at Aldi nationwide while stocks last.

Festive Pet Wear – from €6.99

Get them into the Christmas spirit with ALDI’s range of adorable pet wear. Dress them up for the season that’s in it with an irresistibly cute Festive Pet Coat €6.99. This coat comes in a range of reversible designs, including Santa/Snowman, Christmas Tree/Gingerbread Man or Elf/Christmas Pudding, and is easy to take on and off. Christmas Day outfit sorted! Available at Aldi nationwide while stocks last.

Cappuccino Cable Knit Cosy Dog Jumper – £14 / €18

You can get your furry friend involved in festive day outfits this year and coordinate the paw-fect ‘fit thanks to PrettyLittleThing’s dog jumpers! Shop online here.

Zara PET BASKET BED – €39.99 – €49.99

There’s a huge range of pet accessories at Zara, but this bed has got to be our favorite. Oval seagrass pet bed with a handle on each side. Cushion sold separately. Shop here

Power Paws Christmas Dog Gift Box – €50