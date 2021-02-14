Festive and flirty Valentine’s makeup looks!

Valentine's Day is a strange one this year.

Whether you're quarantining with bae or far away, it's just not the same celebration of your relationship that it usually is. So many couples' 'date nights' will be happening over Zoom, or at their kitchen tables.

But I am a very firm believer that you just need to make the best of things. It's challenges like these ones are a time to rise to the occasion and show tat even if you can't be together, you can still make an effort. Order each other food online to pick up for date night dinner together, pick out a movie to watch on Netflix party, send them a little gift in the post – even just a card! And most importantly, glam up for the Zoom call!

Okay, I'll admit it, I'm biased. I love dressing up and nowadays, I'll take any excuse – literally, any, I put on makeup to do the food shop the other day – to get a bit dressed up and glam. What's the point of having all that makeup and using none of it?

I've compiled some of the prettiest Valentine's makeup looks to give you a little inspiration this virtual Valentine's Day. Pick a favourite and give it a go!

Brittany Barragan has been a longtime favourite of mine. Her videos always focus in on slow and understandable tutorials, so she's great for following along with her looks. This look is a signature of hers, going full glam and and sultry, with a smoky eyes and fully contoured face.

This simple but glowing look from Make up by Emily is the perfect nod to Valentine's Day. Rosy, blushing and just a litte flirty, the pinky tones are offset with a glowing highlight and slick winged eyeliner look.

If you want a look with *DRAMA* Thuy Le is your girl! Not only is she an amazing makeup artist, but her videos are hilarious! This look is colourful, statement and glam, so you'll need a killer outfit to pull it off!

Another festive look from the stunning Victoria Lyn, this makeup guru can make a masterpiece out of anything. This look is flirty, girly and simple – full of blushing rose colours, bright pops of pink and glowing skin. Simple, but super fresh.

This cut crease look from Fraya Beauty is gorgeous but understated. The colourful look isn't overwhelming but is still noticeably glam, which is what she's known for – somehtign a little different, but not totally crazy! A flutter ofthose lashes will have your S.O swooning over Zoom!

If you're looking for something with a little more fire, Paulina from Quick Beauty Advice has offered up this smokey look. With tones of red and orange coming through, this smoked out look is sultry and sexy. A deep red lip seals the deal with a kiss. Mwah!