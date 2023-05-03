Festival gear can look gorgeous thanks to the new Orla Kiely X Regatta collaboration

Following a successful collaboration across AW22, Orla Kiely and Regatta Great Outdoors return for SS23 with a bold and playful womenswear and camping collection showcasing Orla Kiely’s iconic prints on everyday essentials.

The brand-new collection is presented in three colour stories named Brittany, Azores and Bora Bora. With prints including Passionflower in fuchsia, navy and cardamom, Daisy in navy and black and Parsley in satsuma, yellow and black.

True to spring, florals evoke mild evenings and walks in the country and with Summer front of mind, this season the collaboration launches swimwear for the first time.

Stay ahead with floral print dresses in several styles creating statement-making silhouettes for pieces that sing spring. Products include strap midi sundresses (€70 RRP), tie neck dresses (€80 RRP) and smock minis (€80 RRP) and high-neck long sleeve midi dresses (€100 RRP).

Tie neck smock blouses (€70 RRP) pair perfectly with paper bag relaxed shorts (€70 RRP) for full dopamine head-to-toe print dressing.

Regatta Orla Kiely Summer Shorts



High Summer products in the range include classic v front swimming costumes (€50 RRP), scuba long sleeve zip-up tops (€100 RRP), beach towelling dresses (€60 RRP) with mix and matching flip flops (€25 RRP), beach sliders (€40 RRP), and comfort mules (€70 RRP).

Regatta Orla Kiely Slider Sandle Green



Camping essentials in beautiful bold patterns include spring back chairs (€80 RRP), fold out chairs (€80 RRP) pop up beach shelters (€130 RRP), a fold out metal table (€150 RRP), 12L cool bag (€60 RRP), foldable picnic rugs (€50 RRP) and stainless steel printed 0.5l water bottles (€50 RRP).

Regatta Orla Kiely Reversible Bodywarmer Yellow



As always, Regatta offers weatherproof items for all-weather Ireland receives including pack-it jackets in all prints (€90 RRP) reversible bodywarmers (€90 RRP), waterproof jackets (€160 RRP) and a rubberised long line jacket (€160 RRP). Printed Hi-Wellies (€100 RRP) and Mid-Wellies (€80 RRP).

Regatta Orla Kiely Cosy High Welly Reflected Trees Green



Orla Kiely x Regatta SS23 is available here.