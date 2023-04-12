Ferne McCann reflects on first meeting partner in sweet tribute

Ferne McCann has shared a heartfelt tribute for her fiancé Lorri Haines to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is currently expecting the couple’s first child together.

Ferne is already mum to five-year-old Sunday, while Lorri has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Ferne, Lorri and Sunday are currently on holiday in Marrakech, and the 32-year-old has written a sweet message for her partner while reflecting on when the couple first met.

Posting a collection of lovely photos of the pair together to her 2.9M Instagram followers, Ferne wrote, “Happy 32nd Birthday @lozzahaines. From the moment I met you in the pizzeria in dubai I knew it was a forever feeling”.

“Fast forward a year & a bit we are having our very own @shoorah moment. With a dog, a business and a baby”.

McCann signed off by adding, “You make me laugh out loud every single day…& through the ups and downs you have stood still and shown up for us! Thankyou and I love you”.

The reality TV star also shared more snaps and videos to her Instagram Stories of the two of them together throughout different moments in their relationship including their maternity photoshoot.

Ferne and Lorri announced they were expecting their first child together in March of this year. When sharing the news they revealed, “We have been bursting at the seams with happiness & so excited to officially share our lovely news with you”.

McCann is yet to confirm the gender of her little one but fans have been speculating that she may be having a boy due to her recent ‘bumpdate’.

After sharing a photo of her blossoming baby bump, Ferne wrote, “I wonder who you are little soul. We cannot wait to meet you”, followed by a blue heart emoji, leading fans to believe she may be hinting at expecting a baby boy.

However, Ferne previously revealed she thought she may be having a girl due to her pregnancy symptoms. During an episode of her ITV series First Time Mum, she explained, “The one thing that I've had is migraines. I just spoke to my mum on FaceTime and I can't remember ever getting migraines before.”

“But she said to me ‘no you definitely did [when pregnant with Sunday]’ which leads me to think we're having a girl”.