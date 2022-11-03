Ferne McCann pays tribute to daughter Sunday on her birthday

The McCann household has been celebrating!

Ferne McCann’s daughter Sunday turned five years old yesterday.

To mark her daughter’s milestone, the former The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram last night to post an emotional tribute to her little one.

“My baby girl is 5 today,” the 32-year-old penned, alongside an adorable snap of Sunday all dressed up in a Rapunzel dress from the Disney film Tangled.

“Little Rapunzel Happy Birthday. Wow half a decade you have blessed me with your gorgeous, spirited, creative presence,” Ferne amazed.

The mum-of-one went on to describe how Sunday’s birth changed her life “02.11.17 on your birth day was the day where everything just made sense for me,” she wrote. “I snuggled you in my arms and the world stood still”.

Ferne finished off her caption with a heartwarming message for her daughter. “You are my purpose, my light and my love. I love you Sunday,” she concluded.

Since posting her tribute to Sunday, Ferne has received many well-wishes from famous faces.

“Aw happy birthday Sunday, hope she’s had the best day”, commented Naomi Banjo, wife of Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

“Happy birthday Sunday!”, wrote influencer Abbie Quinnen. “Hope you had the best day”.

“Still can’t believe she is 5”, marveled Ferne’s mother Gilly. “Beautiful words darling – love you 2 xxxxx”.

Ferne revealed in April 2017 that she was expecting her first child, not long after ending her relationship with Sunday’s father, Arthur Collins. In November of that year, Ferne then welcomed Sunday into the world, a week ahead of her due date.

In July of this year, Ferne announced that she is now happily engaged to real estate agent Lorri Haines, after dating for six months.

We hope Sunday had the most wonderful of birthdays!