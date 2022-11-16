Ferne McCann finally breaks silence over voice note drama

Ferne McCann has finally broken her silence about drama centering her in recent months.

In September of this year, the former star of The Only Way Is Essex was targeted by an anonymous Instagram account, who revealed several voice notes claiming to be Ferne, speaking negatively about fellow TOWIE stars Billie and Sam Faiers. There were also voice notes of the mum-of-one criticising a victim of an acid attack in 2017, caused by Ferne’s ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins.

Although she has kept quiet on the allegations for a few months, Ferne has now decided to address them publicly.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the 32-year-old shared a lengthy statement, in which she apologised for the hurt caused.

“Most importantly I want to apologise to all the victims of Arthur Collins abhorrent actions in 2017 that they have to relive that night and the pain that followed because this matter is again in the public domain,” Ferne stated.

“In particular I want to apologise to Sophie Hall. I do not believe her to be ugly or stupid. She has been brave beyond belief,” Ferne continued.

The TOWIE star went on to explain that the case is currently ongoing, and so she cannot speak about it at length. “Arthur Collins’ crimes created genuine victims so I am not trying to portray myself as one,” she promised. “I am unable to say much because there are important and significant legal proceedings that prevent me from setting the record straight at this stage.”

Ferne concluded her statement by insisting that the voice notes shared to the public were lacking context. “What I can say is that the voice messages that are being released are manipulated; edited and taken entirely out of context,” she wrote.

“Even so, I will have said things that are untrue and I did not believe – but I did so to protect my family and myself from serious harm and in the face of significant threats,” she added.

Ferne and Arthur began dating in 2016, and the pair went their separate ways in 2017. The two of them share a daughter together, a five-year-old named Sunday. The mum-of-one is now in a happy relationship and is engaged to Lorri Haines.