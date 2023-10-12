Ferne McCann details ‘exhaustion’ after welcoming daughter

Ferne McCann has been opening up about life with a newborn.

Ferne and her fiancé Lorri Haines welcomed the birth of their baby girl, Finty, back in July.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is now sharing an insight into how exhausted she’s been feeling since giving birth to baby Finty, and is highlighting how important it is for mums to speak out if they are struggling.

The 32-year-old has admitted she’s ‘never felt so drained’ since her youngest daughter’s birth, and believes her tot may be entering the ‘four month sleep regression’ phase.

Having a candid chat to her 2.9M Instagram followers on her Stories, Ferne explained, “Hey my darlings. I just thought I would jump on my Stories because I know I can’t be the only mum that feels like this, but I am so exhausted and drained and my hormones- I feel like I could just burst into tears at the drop of like anything, and I’m just feeling exhausted”.

“I know that obviously that comes with having a newborn baby I don't know if maybe because she’s heading towards that four month sleep regression but I just feel so emotional and so so freaking tired that it's just affecting every single day”.

“I think it’s so important to actually share this because I know that there’s going to be other mums feeling exactly the same as me but you know just when you feel at times… I just think being a mumma is like the hardest job in the whole entire world”.

Ferne continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as tired and drained but also I’ve never felt so happy because Finty is amazing. She’s gorgeous and I guess that’s why I wanted to share these stories because I wasn’t sure whether to or not”.

“I wanted to highlight just in case any mums were feeling scared to open up about speaking to someone in case people thought that they wasn’t enjoying their wee little bubbas”.

The reality star closed off by asking her fans for advice by saying, “So if anyone’s got any tips for me, send them over. I would very much, very much appreciate them”.

After Finty was two weeks old, Ferne also spoke about the busyness of having a newborn.

The mum-of-two admitted, “The days are blurring into each other, I am up every 2 hours without fail & most mornings we are sleeping in… but that’s life with a newborn & it’s all totally worth it for this gorgeous girl”.