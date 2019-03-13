Felicity Huffman paid for her daughter to get into fancy US uni

Felicity Huffman and her husband William H Macy are two of Hollywood's elite that have been indited with partaking in a cheating scam involving getting their daughters into prestigious colleges.

They are parents to two daughters – 18-year-old Sofia and sixteen-year-old Georgia.

Felicity made a ''charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

Documents also showed that Felicity made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time to help her younger daughter to get a into a renowned university, but she decided not to.

Felicity has been charged with federal mail fraud and Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon set her bond at $250,000.

Lori Loughlin, star of Full House and the 90210 reboot, is also involved in the cheating scam alongside her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Mossimo's bond was set at $1 million, secured against the couple’s home.

Felicity and Mossimo are set to appear in court on March 29 and both have surrendered their passports to the court.

Felicity has turned off her Instagram comments while Lori has deleted her social media accounts.

Now I have another life lesson I can teach my daughter and prove it… “Ivy League graduates are not smarter than you, baby…just RICHER” Mine EARNED her place in college and works hard to keep it. For that, she will ALWAYS be able to conquer life’s challenges. — Gaye Williams-Booker (@gayeyavon) March 13, 2019

There are 46 people charged in the largest university admissions scheme in U.S. history – others include CEOs, investors, and other elite professionals.

While Felicity was arrested, William was not charged although the prosecutor in court stated that he is a witness in the case.

Lori was not at her home and has not yet been arrested although she along with her husband, Felicity and William, faces a single count of mail fraud in connection with the scheme.

Lori and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC.

The scheme allegedly centered around William “Rick” Singer, a Newport Beach, Calif., admissions consultant, who pleads guilty in the case.

This situation is unprecedented and understandably people are angry as by buying kids places in elite universities, others who deserve it are losing out.

People took to social media and they were RAGING.

Can you get me into Yale? Asking for a friend — Banditmax (@Banditmax) March 12, 2019

One said, ''Ashamed of you. How do you expect your kids to trust that what they've accomplished was due to their own efforts rather than you pulling strings to game them into an unbeatable advantage? I hope you do get charged, tried, convicted and sent to prison for this. #shameful.''

While another wrote, ''I have no clue how I’ll get my kids through college but hey I’m just a middle class vet. Wish I was rich so o could bribe people. You pricks make me sick. No need to worry I’m sure you’ll get probation or some shit.''

What the actual f*ck were they thinking?