Feeling stylish: 8 cool pairs of culottes perfect for everyday wear

Now that we’re coming into some finer weather, it’s finally time to whip out your spring/summer wardrobe.

Every season we like to add a few new items to our existing collection, to keep things feeling fresh and trendy. However, over the past year we’ve been pretty much living in loungewear, PJs and oversized clothing.

That’s why, now that spring has finally sprung, we’re all about those cool and comfy culottes. They’re loose and breezy and they can still be quite stylish and trendy too — making them the ultimate clothing item right now!

Here are eight pairs which we’re absolutely loving, perfect for you to add to your spring/summer wardrobe.

€76.99

Gingham print is everywhere right now and we couldn’t be happier!

€40-€42

The paperbag waist and tie belt detail make these trousers super flattering on any figure.

€35

Consider these culottes our WFH uniform from now on.

€31

Perfect for any spring/summer date nights and so easy to dress up or down.

€32

A fun animal print pairs beautifully with basic tops and t-shirts.

€30

A slightly more sophisticated look with an elasticated waistband? Gamechanger!

€20

These classy culottes are super stylish and an absolute bargain — what more could you ask for?

€15.99

Now that the sun is shining and flowers are blooming it’s time to embrace the floral patterns, bringing them into your wardrobe too.