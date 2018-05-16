Feeling like a takeaway? Try these DELISH Asian recipes instead
With the mid-week slump hitting us right in the face, it can be tempting to get on your phone and order dinner from your favourite takeaway.
While we have nothing against a cheeky food delivery, making your own takeaway would probably be a cheaper and healthier option.
So why not try one of the tasty recipes below? They won't take you long to make and will certainly please your family!
1. Crispy orange chicken
2. Chinese dan dan style noodles
3. Korean fried dumplings
4. Chinese Szechwan supper
5. Pork chow mein with vegetables
6. Singapore rice
7. Asian noodle soup with prawns
8. Classic sweet and sour chicken
9. Pork with black bean and noodles