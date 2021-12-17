Feeling Festive! This basic Eggnog Recipe is an absolute must-try

Eggnog is a festive staple in American households around this time of year, but we don’t get much of it on this side of the globe.

Sure, you hear about it in just about every single American Christmas movie, but have you ever actually tried it? If not, this is the year!

This basic Eggnog recipe is an absolute must-try this festive season. It’s creamy and refreshing, with just the right amount of booze and winter spices to keep you cosy during these cold December nights.

The next time you feel like having a festive tipple, just for grown-ups, try your hand at this delicious recipe!

Makes: 1 litre

Prep time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

8 egg yolks

700g cans of condensed sugared milk

200 ml brandy

250 ml white sugar syrup (or sugar cane syrup)

15 drops of vanilla essence

Cinnamon sticks and nutmeg, as garnish (optional)

Method:

In a large bowl, mix the egg yolks until they look pale yellow then add the condensed milk, constantly stirring.

Add the brandy and sugar syrup, continuously stirring.

Add the vanilla essence then pour into a glass jug and let it rest in the fridge until thickened.

Keep in the fridge until ready to serve in little glasses (and a small dessert spoon) topped with a cinnamon stick and a bit of nutmeg if you like.