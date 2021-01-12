Feeling broody: Vogue Williams gushes over plans for baby #3

Irish radio presenter, Vogue Williams is a proud mum-of-two, after welcoming the birth of her adorable daughter Gigi last July, along with her two-year-old son Theodore.

However, planning for her future and the future of her family, the 35-year-old mum has now revealed that she would like her third child to arrive “quite soon”.

In the most recent episode of her podcast which she co-hosts with her Made in Chelsea husband, Spencer Matthews, Vogue explains, “Spenny and I have said that we want four kids, now I think definitely three, I’m now on the fence about the fourth with all this carry-on.”

To this Spencer replies, “Well, fortunately, we don’t have to worry about it for at least three years.”

Quick to clarify for him though, Vogue adds, “That’s the fourth. We’ll have the third quite soon I would think.” Egging his wife on, Spencer jokes, “Well you’re pregnant now aren’t you?” followed by a confident denial from Vogue.

Recently, the pair have completed the redecorating process on their “dream home” away from home, in the beautiful seaside town of Howth, in the suburbs of Co. Dublin.

Even though Vogue, Spencer and their two children, Theodore and Gigi, reside in the UK full-time, it was important for the mum-of-two to have roots in Ireland so that she could have a base to stay at while visiting her Irish relatives.

While the coronavirus pandemic might have put a spanner in the works, after buying the lavish property in 2019, Vogue has been working remotely from her permanent residence in Battersea, London with Ventura, an interior design company, who created the mum-of-two’s “dream home”.

“Seeing our house come together is so exciting! It’s taken a good few months but I have to say I had the BEST people working with me,” Vogue gushed on Instagram, showing off her new Howth home.