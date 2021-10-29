Feel the cool wind in your hair as The Eagles announce Irish concert next summer.

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – return to Dublin bringing their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tour to Ireland in June 2022. Performing classics spanning across their career, including “Hotel California,” “One of These Nights,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Desperado,” and many more, the tour begins on June 17th in the Netherlands at Arnhem’s, Gelredome Stadium, before making stops at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium before closing at London’s BST Hyde Park.

Tickets for Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday 24 June 2022 go on sale Thursday 11 November at 9am.

In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The RIAA recently certified Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 as the best-selling album in history (38-times Platinum) and Hotel California as the third best-selling album (26-times Platinum).

Eagles will be joined by special guests, Little Big Town. The multi award winning, Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, ACM awards, as well as an Emmy award. Their most recent critically acclaimed studio Album ‘Nightfall’ has propelled their bands lifetime global streams to a colossal 2.3billion.

Iconic, timeless and unmissable, the Eagles return to Ireland in Summer 2022. For complete information, visit Eagles.com.

Tickets:

Tour dates:

Friday June 17th 2022 Arnhem, Gelredome

Monday 20th June 2022 Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday 24th June 2022 Dublin Aviva Stadium

Sunday 26th June 2022 London BST Hyde Park