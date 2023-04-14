Faye Winter opens up about single life following Teddy Soares split

Faye Winter has been opening up about how she finds ‘single life’ following her split from Teddy Soares.

The former Love Island stars met during their time in the villa in 2021 but announced they had ended their relationship earlier this year after speculation from fans that they'd gone their separate ways.

Now, Faye has revealed how single life is treating her to her 1.2M Instagram followers after asking her fans to submit questions to her on her Stories.

After one fan asked, “How’s single life?”, the 27-year-old explained, “It’s single. But it’s a time to be me, learn to love me and take time for myself and only myself”.

Winter also opened up about trying to stay positive on social media when she was asked if she ever feels down.

“I think I hide it from you guys a lot. My friends and family probably would say different but my page isn’t a place for me to be sad, I think when I’m going through anything I stay off my socials and deal with my emotions then come back”.

“Sometimes I get it wrong though. We all have emotions and you need to go through those emotions”, the reality TV star concluded.

In a recent OK! Interview, Faye spoke more about why the pair went their separate ways. “We’re from very different worlds and we were trying to build a relationship in this very high-pressure environment".

"We got moulded together, but we had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s”.

“We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone”.

She added, “It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with”.