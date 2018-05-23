Study finds that fasting diets could increase your risk of diabetes

A new study has revealed the damaging effects fasting diets have on your health.

They shared that diets like the 5:2 diet can increase your risk of diabetes.

The 5:2 diet involves restricting your calorie consumption to 25 percent of your energy twice a week, and eating regularly for the remaining five days of the week.

During the two days of fast women typically consume 500 calories, with the average man consuming 600 calories, meaning you can eat three small meals a day.

Some people may fast completely for two days.

During a talk at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting, the team revealed that these fasting diets can have a dangerous impact on your insulin.

Author of the study, Ana Bonassa explained: “Despite the weight loss, intermittent fasting diets may actually damage the pancreas and affect insulin function in normal healthy individuals, which could lead to diabetes and serious health issues.”

The team looked at the effects fasting every other day has on the body of adult rats and also looked at their insulin function over three months.

During the study, the team noticed a decrease in the rats’ body weight, however, they also found that the cells that release insulin in the pancreas were damaged.

The team understand that diets like the 5:2 diet work when it comes to weight loss, but they may cause long-term medical issues in the future.

The team said that further research is needed to see how humans would be affected by fasting diets, adding that they will look at how these kinds of diets affect insulin and pancreas function in humans.