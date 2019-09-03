Fashion lovers: Don’t miss this stylish event in aid of a great cause

RESPECT, the organisation in charge of fundraising for capital projects and research within The Daughters of Charity Disability Support Service, have announced their latest event and we are blown away.

An afternoon of style will take place featuring Irish fashion designer Catriona Hanly in aid of the charity, with an Autumn/Winter 2019 collection on display.

RESPECT supports people by improving their surroundings and allowing them to be more independent, through capital building projects and ground-breaking research initiatives.

The unique fashion showcase is taking place on Friday, October 18 in the Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge from 12.30pm. Mark the date on your calendars, gals; it's set to be brilliant.

Guests of the event will be treated to an afternoon of fun and fashion with Catriona, who is set to show off her latest collection as well as offering a sneak preview of her Spring/Summer 2020 plans.

Hanly’s fashion collections have made waves at home and abroad, with her stand-out creative designs being worn by global celebrities and personalities including; Madison McKinley, Amanda Byram, Victoria Smurfit, Vogue Williams, Lorraine Keane, Anna Daly and Celia Holman Lee.

The designer's statement jewellery line is available in over 350 boutiques in Ireland, the UK and the US and she has delivered interior projects in leading hotels and private residences worldwide.

RESPECT's services are ultimately about helping people to improve their quality of life and reach their full potential, and Catriona is the perfect person to collaborate with.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Sister Zoe Killeen, Director of RESPECT, commented,

“We are delighted to join forces with Catriona for this special fashion fundraiser. We are calling on fashion lovers and supporters to join us on October 18th to help raise much-needed funds for RESPECT.”

Catriona commented on the fundraiser, and expressed her passion to have a role in helping the charity;

“RESPECT is a very worthy cause, so I am really looking forward to hosting this special fashion afternoon to raise funds for the charity."

She added; "All the team at RESPECT work tirelessly to provide support to improve the lives of people living with intellectual disabilities, so I am delighted to play a part in helping them to raise vital funds.”

Tickets for the fashion fundraiser are priced at €125 each with proceeds going directly to RESPECT’s current building and research projects.

To secure your ticket today contact RESPECT on 01-6856502 or head to their website here.

Feature image: Instagram/@catrionahanly