Fashion Faves: 10 Stylish shirt dresses to wear all summer long

It’s going to be the hottest weekend of the year in just a few days time and we can hardly wait! You know what that means — it’s time to get the legs out, slap some fake tan on and dive into your summer wardrobe.

Over the past two years we really started to appreciate the simple things in life and that includes our everyday looks. Now style is all about practicality, wearability, comfort and ease, which is why we’re shining a spotlight on the iconic shirt dress.

Flattering on every figure the shirt dress is a summer wardrobe staple which everyone needs in their lives. For those of you who are in need of a restock, we’ve scoured the internet and put together a little list of our absolute favourite shirt dresses to wear all summer long.

Monki recycled polyester midi shirt dress in pink and red floral print

Via asos.com

€48.99

This funky floral pattern is super cute and trendy right now and would look fab with bold red lipstick. Wear it with runners, sandals or heels for endless possibilities.

Green Mark Making Print Frill Belted Midi Shirt Dress

Via newlook.com

€39.99

Featuring sweet puff sleeves and a matching tie-belt, this darling number is sure to be an everyday staple this summer.

Y.A.S midi shirt dress in lilac floral

Via asos.com

€76.99

If you’re looking for the perfect throw-on-and-go dress, then this is the look for you. Use it as a beach cover-up, a pretty picnic outfit or your regular ‘popping into Lidl to pick up a few messages’ attire.

Natalie Gingham Button-Through Cotton Tea Dress

Via joanieclothing.com

£48

Crafted from 100% Organic Cotton with a new and improved, relaxed yet feminine shape, this wonderful shirt dress is fully lined and features gentle pleats through the skirt, short sleeves, and an easy-wear tortoiseshell style button-through front. Plus, it has pockets!

Sleeveless Midi Shirt Dress in Pale Blue

Via oasis.com

€61.60

This sleeveless shirt dress from Oasis is chic, stylish and super classy. Ideal for any fancier functions you have coming up over the next few months.

ASOS DESIGN cord mini shirt dress in lilac

Via asos.com

€45.99

This belted mini shirt dress is giving major military Barbie vibes — and we’re not mad about it! Pair it with white runners or black boots and you’re good to go.

Dark Purple Satin Drawstring Midi Shirt Dress

Via newlook.com

€39.99

A lightweight, drawstring shirt dress is just what your holiday wardrobe needs. If you have a sun holiday planned this summer, then this is the dress for you. Perfect for restaurant dinners, walks along the beach and sightseeing tours.

Short Sleeve Button Through Shirt Dress

Via oasis.com

€56

Denim dresses were all the rage in the 90’s and now they’re back with a bang. Relive your stylish youth with this comfy number from Oasis.

Vila scallop collar mini shirt dress in bright floral

Via asos.com

€62.99

Another one of our favourite looks, which brings us from slob to stylish within seconds. A cross between a smock and a shirt dress, this pretty floral piece is a great addition to your wardrobe as it can be worn between seasons. Wear it with tights for spring and autumn and whip the legs out come summer.

Green Heart Frill Midi Shirt Dress

Via newlook.com

€39.99

Featuring a sweet love-heart print and darling puff sleeves, this green midi dress would make you belle of the BBQ all summer long.