Farewell, productivity: There’s now a Tamagotchi APP for your phone

All 90s kids will remember the horror of getting your Tamagotchi confiscated in primary school, only to get no sympathy after choruses of "but he'll die, Miss" from your teacher.

By the time you got your precious baby back at the end of the day, he was literally on death's door, surrounded by little poops and crying out for food.

Well, now you can recreate that feeling as an adult, because a Tamagotch app has been developed for our smartphones.

Named My Tamagotchi Forever, the app maintains the original 90s concept of caring for your Tama-child as it grows into adulthood.

You have yo feed it, clean up it's poos and nurture it throughout it's life.

However, the app expands on the original, allowing you to unlock mini-games, explore the Tamagotchi city, Tamatown, and dress your little VR baby in various ensembles.

The app is free to download, but there is a currency system within the app to buy food and treats for your Tamagotchi – you can pay with your app account or watch videos and ads within the game to earn coins.

Unlike the OG Tamagotchis, which had a number of different type of Tamagotchis you could get but you had to stick to the one, the app has multiple you can play with.

After a quick download, it's clear the app is addictive as it''s counterpart. Maybe don't download it the week of an exam or busy work schedule.