Fantastic line-up announced for Friday’s Late Late Show

We’re almost at the end of the first week of the year already, which can only mean one thing- The Late Late Show is back and better than ever.

Ryan Tubridy never disappoints with his line-up of wonderful guests and this week’s show is no different. From a Love Island contestant to wonderful women marking Nollaig na mBan, the couch is full of fantastic stars to keep us entertained this Friday night.

First up, the incredible Julian Benson will talk about finally buying a house for CF patients and their families to stay in while they receive treatment in hospital. This money was raised through the Julian Benson CF Foundation and The Late Late Show. Before opening the doors to this house, Julian has a big project ahead of him to renovate the house and will appeal to the public on the night for their support.

Winner of Love Island 2019 Greg O’Shea will appear on the couch to talk about his rise to fame, retiring from rugby and the impact the last three years have had on his mental health.

Operation Transformation returned to our screens earlier this week, so it’s only right for Ryan to welcome this year’s leaders Marie Clear, Andrea Daly, Lorraine Dempsey, Stephanie Bowden and Thomas Hynes onto the show as they kick start their new health and wellness journeys.

The nation is transfixed by the Regency Hotel murder trial, so the Sunday World's Nicola Tallant will discuss how the Kinahan gang rose to become one of the biggest crime cartels in the world. She will also talk about how their cartel is currently crashing down after they found themselves in the crosshairs of the US Authorities.

To mark the special day of Nollaig Na mBan, there will be a very wonderful performance by some of Ireland's best female singers and musicians. Viewers can look forward to hearing Niamh Farrell of Ham Sandwich, Pamela Connolly from Pillow Queens, Wyvern Lingo’s Krea, Faye O'Rourke of Soda Blonde, Saibh Skelly and Susan O'Neill.

They will perform Sinead O'Connor's hit Mandinka with the Theodora Byrne choir and an all-female band. In the spirit of Nollaig na mBan, Toshín Bankole will perform a special version of the classic Respect.

All this and much more on The Late Late Show airing on Friday, January 6, 2023 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.