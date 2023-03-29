Fans thrilled by new snap of Rebel Wilson’s baby hitting milestone

Rebel Wilson has shared a new adorable photo of her daughter reaching a milestone and her fans are thrilled for her.

The Pitch Perfect actress welcomed her baby girl, Royce Lillian, into the world in November 2022 via surrogate and has been sharing glimpses into her motherhood experience on social media ever since.

Now, posting a cute snap of her and Royce at the beach to her 11.3M Instagram followers, Rebel revealed her daughter has now had her first ever swim in the sea.

The 43-year-old captioned the celebratory post, “Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean”, followed by a blue heart emoji.

In the picture, both Rebel and Royce were dressed in bright pink swimsuits, with Wilson wearing a pink sun visor, and her four-month-old in a white sun hat.

Fans of the actress rushed to the comments to share their delight over the photo of the mum and daughter duo.

“Gorgeous. Such precious memories to keep”, said one fan while a second wrote, “Awww how adorable”.

Another follower of the Senior Year star penned, “So sweet! Such a beautiful memory!”.

“So happy for you! You deserve so much happiness!!”, commented a fourth fan. Another added, “Looks like she loved it!”.

When revealing the birth of her daughter towards the end of last year, the How to be Single actress said, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club”.

Rebel announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma last month after a trip to Disneyland.

The couple went public with their relationship in June of last year when Rebel shared a snap of them with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove”.